Shocked tourists on the bus, which was on the Quai Voltaire opposite the Louvre, watched in horror as the bus driver ran over his fellow motorist, according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

The horrific scene apparently began with a minor shunt between the car and the bus on the Quai Voltaire in Paris' central 7th arrondissement.

Witnesses reported that the bus driver got out to speak to the car driver and the situation quickly descended into an argument.

The driver is then reported to have got back on the bus and run over the motorist, crushing him against the bus.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, died instantly, emergency services reported.

The bus driver, a 46-year-old Parisian man who lives in the city's 15th arrondissement, was arrested at 3:55 pm on Tuesday for "voluntary homicide" and remains in police custody. He tested negative for alcohol.

"On the CCTV images, we clearly see the victim, sandwiched between the vehicles, being crushed against the bus," a police source told Le Parisien.

A team of psychologists was sent to the scene to talk to the horrified tourists on the bus who watched the incident unfold.