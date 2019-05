The direct rail link between Charles de Gaulle airport and Gare de l'Est is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, one year after the Olympics, France's Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced.

This is the final episode in a saga which has seen disagreements between political heavyweights over the programme for the ambitious construction project.

Valérie Pécresse, president of the greater Paris transport network Ile-de-France Mobilités had declared that the previous deadline of 2024 - which would see the work finished in time for the Paris Olympics - was "radically untenable".

French ministers were then asked to vote on two possible options. Photo: AFP The second option - the one chosen by French ministers - will see parallel tracks to the current rail lines built, which has the advantage of limiting disruption to passengers, but means the project will not be finished until the end of December 2025. Valérie Pécresse and other elected officials in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France unanimously voted for this option. Option one was to press ahead with the 2024 deadline and open the link in time for the Olympics. However, this would have necessitated much more disruption on the network and for a period of three weeks over the summer 2022 and another three weeks in 2023, the current RER line B service would have had to close completely. This would have meant that everyone who currently uses it to get to and from the airport, plus commuters to and from northern Paris suburbs like Drancy and Aubervillers, would instead have been on buses. It is estimated this would have added 200,000 to 300,000 people to the bus network and would require buses leaving Gare du Nord every two minutes. Ile-de-France Mobilités had admitted that this would "worsen the already problematic punctuality of RER B".