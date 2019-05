The issue of rising sea levels is a major concern for many countries, including France... or at least it should be.

Ronan Dantec, a senator for the green EELV party, who has authored a report on how France will be impacted, has sent out a stern warning that many parts of France could see floods caused by rising sea levels and that the State has been too slow to prepare for the effects.

"France today is not prepared for rising water levels or at least not prepared enough," Dantec told Franceinfo . "There are some areas that are asking questions and starting to prepare, but up to now there has not been much impetus from the State," he said.

According to a study published by the American Academy of Sciences this week, ocean levels could rise by two metres by 2100.

The flood.firetree.net website demonstrates which parts of France would be most affected by such a rise, showing particularly dramatic changes in the northern departments of Nord and Pas-de-Calais, Charente-Maritime and Gironde in the south west.

Among the towns and cities most at risk from rising sea levels in France are Bordeaux, Saint-Malo, Calais and Dunkirk. Below is a comparison of Saint Malo now and after sea levels rise by two metres taken from flood.firetree.net

The Camargue, a beautiful natural territory on the Mediterranean coast would also change dramatically.

And while this might be the most pessimistic scenario, the signs are already there, with the sea advancing by eight metres year on year in the Camargue.

Even cities relatively far from the coast, such as Rouen, could see a large part of their urban areas flooded by the rising waters by 2100.

Back in 2015, organization Climate Central produced a global map which forecasts how coastlines will change due to global warming. Their maps show the areas of the world most at risk and will become reality between now and 2200 if global temperatures increase by 2C or 4C. As the maps below suggests, the impact could be particularly dramatic on the French coastline, with the areas in mid-blue representing those which will be lost to the sea and the oceans in the coming decades.