What's going on?

The hugely popular Louvre in Paris did not open its doors on Monday after the museum's reception and security staff announced they were staging a walkout due to overcrowding and a decline in the number of staff.

Thousands of tourists queuing outside the world famous museum - which houses the Mona Lisa among many other works - were left disappointed.

In a statement the Sud Culture Solidaires union said: "The Louvre is suffocating" and that staff members have noticed a "deterioration in conditions for visitors and workers".

Why exactly are the unions and staff angry?

In 2018, more than 10.2 million people visited the Louvre.

"This represents an increase of 20 percent since 2009, but the palace has not grown," said the union, adding that during this time the number of staff members has decreased.

The union claims that since 2009, visitor number have increased while staff numbers have dropped from 2,161 to 2,005.

The union said that staff members are "dismayed" by the "shameful image we give of our establishment", adding that the overcrowded conditions are a danger to the public.

"But to date, no urgent, concrete measures nor any solutions have been brought to us," said the statement, adding that the staff are forced to deal with visitors who are angry about the conditions of the Louvre

"What to say about visiting conditions when people are confronted with noise, trampling, crowds, extreme fatigue and the total inadequacy of museum facilities when there is such a high volume of visitors? We refuse to continue to be insulted by the angry public!"

Since the beginning of the year, the union says, the museum has welcomed an average of 100,000 more visitors a month, putting the average number of visitors per day at 40,000.

"And this is just the beginning! We all know that the season is just starting."

What are the unions demanding?

The union said on Monday that it wanted the Louvre to employ the right number of staff for the job, and a "rapid introduction" of a regulation that only allows a certain number of people into the building at any one time to meet security requirements.

"And beyond this immediate necessity, the Louvre must be part of a deep reflection to redefine our mission. Get out of mass tourism, stop the establishment from turning into a cultural Disneyland, to offer a culture of quality for all, this is the challenge of these decisions!"

How long will it go on for?

So far, the next steps for the striking staff are uncertain.

"Staff will meet in a general meeting on Wednesday morning to decide what to do next depending on the responses we get from the museum and ministry management," the union told The Local.

What have the Louvre management said?

The management of the Louvre confirmed in the late morning that the museum had not opened and was expected to remain closed until the end of the day but "without further comment for the moment."