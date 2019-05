The Louvre was set to remain closed for the whole of Monday as reception and security went on strike due to a recent increase in the number of visitors.

⚠ Museum closed today ⚠ Due to a recent increase in visitor numbers, members of the Musée du Louvre’s Reception and Security staff are exercising their right to strike. The museum will therefore remain closed all day today (May 27, 2019).

In a statement the Sud Culture Solidaires union said: "The Louvre is suffocating" and that staff members have noticed a "deterioration in conditions for visitors and workers".

"This represents an increase of 20 percent since 2009, but the palace has not grown," said the union, adding that during this time the number of staff members has decreased.

The management of the Louvre confirmed in the late morning that the museum had not opened and was expected to remain closed until the end of the day but "without further comment for the moment."

The museum announced that any tickets for Monday could be refunded by writing to assistance-billetterie@louvre.fr.

Disappointed visitors post photos of the long queues outside the museum on Monday morning.

Without any warning to the customers??!!?? pic.twitter.com/QG4tAk1JPD — Ariel Ferrer (@arielferrer1) May 27, 2019 Pretty sure there was a walkout at the Louvre today. pic.twitter.com/BdFhMn97Nl — morgan hayward (@morganhayward) May 27, 2019

The CGT Culture union said 150 museum staff had gathered outside the culture ministry in Paris to protest "against staff shortages". The Louvre said it would refund visitors who had bought tickets for Monday. It is usually particularly busy on Mondays as it is one of the few Paris museums to stay open on a day when many others close. This is not the first time Louvre workers have staged a strike over conditions: in April 2013 staff walked out due to an upsurge in pickpockets targeting tourists.

