Police had been hunting for a man seen cycling near the scene of the blast who was wearing a green T-shirt and Bermuda shorts, and a carrying a dark rucksack.

"A suspect has been arrested," Castaner wrote on Twitter.

The Paris prosecutor's office, which has jurisdiction over terrorist investigations in France, confirmed that the man, a 24-year-old arrested in Lyon, is the suspected bomber.

An explosive device filled with screws and ball bearings was placed in front of a bakery near the corner of two crowded pedestrian streets in the historic centre of the city at around 5:30pm on Friday.



CCTV was released by French police

French investigators are treating the explosion as a possible terror attack.

The number of wounded stands at 13 - eight women, a 10-year-old girl and four men - of whom 11 needed hospital treatment.

None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening, but authorities said some needed surgery to remove shrapnel.

"There was an explosion and I thought it was a car crash," said Eva, a 17-year-old student who was about 15 metres from the site of the blast, which was on the narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic city centre.

"There were bits of electric wire near me, and batteries and bits of cardboard and plastic. The windows were blown out."

A terrorism probe was opened by the Paris prosecutor's office, which has jurisdiction over all terror cases in the country.

France has been on high alert following a wave of deadly jihadist terror attacks since 2015 which have killed more than 250 people.

"It's an area in the very centre of Lyon, a major street," the city's deputy mayor in charge of security, Jean-Yves Secheresse, told BFM television.

"These areas are highly secured, the police are continually present," as were patrols by soldiers deployed in a long-running anti-terror operation, he said.

A planned concert by British singer Ed Sheeran went ahead in Lyon on Friday night, albeit with heightened security.