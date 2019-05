Scottish businessman Brian Monteith lives in Trevian in the Tarn département in south west France.

But despite this he has just been elected as a Brexit party MEP for the North East of England.

Mr Monteith, 61, who describes himself as "Brexit Partyin’, Cigar smokin', Jaguar drivin', vino quaffin', Hibees followin', Zeppelin lovin', Wagner goin', free-marketin" on his Twitter profile, defended himself against charges of hypocrisy for exercising his freedom of movement while seeking to deny others the same opportunity.

He told British newspaper the Guardian that he was planning on moving back to the UK to take up his role in the European Parliament.

He said: "In fact, I was already in the throes of moving house back to the UK when I was invited to stand.

"The fact that France is my address as my main residence is neither here nor there."

He was a Member of the Scottish Parliament between 1999 and 2007 and is currently Director of Communications at pro-Brexit thinktank Global Britain and a columnist for The Scotsman newspaper.