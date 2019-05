Initial results show that the far right Rassemblement National (RN) party has topped the polls with 24 percent of the votes, beating French president Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche.

Preliminary results released as the polls close in France show Macron's party trailing on 22.5 percent.

Although a total of 34 parties fielded candidates in the European elections in France - including several 'yellow vest' candidates - the election had largely been framed as a contest between Macron and Le Pen.

Macron's La Republique En Marche party, its list headed by former Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau, was contesting its first European elections.

Marine Le Pen, on the other hand, was hoping to replicate her 2014 success with her Rassemblement National party, its list headed by a political novice, the 23-year-old Jordan Bardella.

Le Pen had placed herself towards the bottom of the RN list, so it is unlikely that she will be returning to the European Parliament, where she served as an MEP from 2004 to 2017.

Turnout at the polls in France is thought to have been the highest in recent years, with respected pollster Ifop estimating that 54 percent of people will have voted, significantly up from 35.07 percent in 2014.