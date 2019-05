The meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 27th from 5pm to 6:30 p.m. As of yet, the Embassy has not given the exact location in Grenoble.

Those interested in attending should register on the event webpage

They will then receive a confirmation email and be informed of the event location before it takes place. The Embassy reminds those attending the meeting to bring a photo ID.



The event is the latest in a series of outreach talks by the embassy, following events in Paris and Limoges.