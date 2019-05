We love the south west of France and it seems that the tourists agree with us, as thousands flock there every year. So let's test our knowledge of this beautiful area, with its fascinating history.

To begin with, what exactly is included in southwest France?

To make things simple, we’ve used the definition from the territorial reform of 2016, which groups the administrative regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie, themselves recently created, together as the “Grand Sud-Ouest français”.

That makes the Southwest a sizeable chunk of the Hexagon, which stretches as far north as La Rochelle, past Nîmes in the east, and as far into the interior of the country as Creuse. Within those limits, everything is fair game. Ready?