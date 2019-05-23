France's news in English

Man stabbed on Paris Metro after 'reprimanding passenger for blocking the door'
Illustration photo: AFP
A 36-year-old man was stabbed on the Paris Metro after reprimanding a fellow passenger for blocking the doors of the train, according to reports.
After a brief exchange between the pair, the 17-year-old boy turned on the man and stabbed him. 
 
The incident took place on Tuesday morning at the crowded Bastille Metro station in the 4th arrondissement of the French capital, according to a report in Le Parisien
 
According to reports, the altercation, which took place on the platform next to the busy train, was all over within seconds.
 
Another passenger, aged 47, was also caught up in the incident and received a small cut to the arm. 
 
Both victims were taken to Saint-Antoine hospital in the 12th arrondissement for treatment and neither are seriously injured. 
 
The teen was later caught in the La Chapelle area of the 18th arrondissement in the north of the French capital, thanks to the accurate descriptions given by his victims along with surveillance footage from the Paris transport network RATP. 
 
The attacker remains in custody.
 
Although violence remain rare on the Paris Metro, there have recently been several high profile incidents, including an acid attack and a woman being pushed onto the tracks back in February
 
A report released in 2018 revealed that violent incidences were on the rise on the Paris transport network, with violence up by 20 percent in 2017
 
