British people who live in France but planned to vote in the UK by post are worried that they may not get a vote at all due to the fact that forms have arrived late or in some cases, not at all.

UK voters are set to head to the polls on Thursday and all postal votes must have arrived by midnight that day.

The BBC reported that some local councils have used a postal service called Adare which is cheaper than Royal Mail, with the broadcaster saying that some envelopes containing postal votes seem to have gone via the Netherlands.

Some voters have taken to Twitter to point out that their vote had also been through other European countries prior to arriving at their destination.

However Adare have said that acted "in line with the election and council timetables".

British people who have been living in France for less than 15 years were able to register in advance to have a postal vote in the British constituency where they or their parents were last registered to vote.

Citizens rights group British in Europe raised the issue on their Twitter account, asking people to reply with their stories of postal votes gone awry.

Many people replied to say that despite receiving confirmation of their postal vote months ago, they had either not yet received it or it had arrived but that there would not be enough time to get it back to the UK.

One woman wrote: "Originals still not received as yet in Aude 11 France. Second batch sent 17th received 20th - sent back 20th."

The Electoral Commission advises that complaints over voter registration should first be addressed to the local authority you registered with.

No doubt for some voters the mishap over the postal votes for this year's European elections will feel like a deja vu of the Brexit referendum in 2016 when there were also reports of postal votes arriving too late or not at all. The 2019 European election in the UK has also been dominated by Brexit, with voters expected to take the opportunity to 'punish' the parties they feel have let them down over Britain's protracted exit from the European Union.

However they are not the only British voters in France having problems with their vote.

Electoral rolls in France

Britons who are already on the electoral people who live in France and have the right to vote here are also having difficulties.

Some of them have found that despite already being on the French electoral register they have since been removed, meaning that they would not be able to vote in the election on Sunday when voters are set to head to the polls in France.

A members of citizens rights group Remain in France Together (RIFT) who investigated the issue said that this had been confirmed by the French authorities as illegal.

So, if you were previously registered to vote in France and assumed you still would be you can check if you're on the electoral roll here

And if you find that you are no longer listed you can visit the Tribunal de Grande Instance (High Court) before Sunday they will have to add you back to the lists.

For many of the 300,000 Britons living in France, it was difficult to know whether to register to vote in the European elections at all what with the uncertainty over whether the UK would still be a member of the EU when voting time rolled around.

The British government did not finally confirm that it would be taking part in the European elections until May 7, by which time the deadline to register in France had long passed, and there was less than 24 hours left to register in the UK.

However that isn't the view of France's top administrative court.

When the case of a British woman who was unable to register to vote in the upcoming European elections was taken to court, her lawyer argued that France should exceptionally have allowed Britons wanting to take part to register after the usual French closing date of March 31st.

Barrister Julien Fouchet, who represented her, said that this would have been reasonable due to the fact that it was not clear before then whether Britain would still be in the EU during the elections.

Originally Britain was expected to leave the EU on March 29th before that date was pushed back to April 12th then again to the current deadline of October 31st.

However the administrative court ruled that British people living in France should have been aware that Brexit might be put off and registered to vote in the European elections in France anyway.

This means that some British people in France will be left without a vote anywhere, which will no doubt come as a blow.

French words to know:

European elections - Élections européennes

Electoral roll - liste électorale

Vote - Une voix

Round of voting - Un vote