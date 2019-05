Monday May 20th

French doctors Monday began switching off the life support of a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade, in a hugely controversial case that has divided France.

The dispute over the fate of Vincent Lambert has split his own family and even become a subject of political tension in France ahead of the weekend's European elections.

His parents, devout Catholics, have repeatedly launched court action to keep him alive -- in defiance of his wife and five siblings who are in favour of his right to die.

European elections on Monday.

Tuesday May 21st

French senators will vote on France's controversial new education bill on Tuesday. Here's a look at why French teachers are so angry about it.

Wednesday May 22nd

Another debate between candidates for the European elections is set to take place on Wednesday on France 2. This time 15 MEP candidates will take part.

And Wednesday also marks the beginning of Fête de la Nature across the whole of France.

The annual event lasts five days (until May 26th) and offers up a programme of free events to allow people to experience the wonder of nature firsthand.

Thursday May 23rd

Voting will begin for the European elections in some countries, including the UK, on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron will preside over the first meeting of the Conseil de défense écologique (Ecological Defense Council) on Thursday.

Macron announced the creation of the group at the end of the Great National Debate which was held in response to the "yellow vest" movement.

The aim is to regularly meet with the prime minister, and the other main ministers in charge of the ecological transition, to better define the actions France will take in the fight against climate change, the preservation of biodiversity and the protection of natural environments and resources. Photo: AFP Friday May 24th

La fête des voisins , nationwide Thanks to poor plumbing and thin walls, French neighbours, especially in Paris, are infamous for their disputes. Yet since its launch in Paris in 2000, 'Neighbours Day' has become a global success, with people across the world seizing the opportunity to get to know the people living nearby, even if it might be the first time they have spoken all year. If nothing else, it's a good excuse for a party and people across France will be organising garden gatherings and aperitifs in the communal areas of their apartment buildings or roads, so if you haven't already - get involved. Jazz under the Apple Trees, Coutances, Northern France (until Friday May 31st) , Coutances, Northern France (until Friday May 31st) ‘Jazz Sous Les Pommiers' is a music festival dedicated to all things jazz. With more than 400 professional musicians and 60 concerts, the festival offers a wide range of jazz genre from classic to electronic jazz. If you play an instrument yourself, why not try your hand at an open jam session? They is always one happening at the festival and it's open to everyone.

Le Grand Tasting de Printemps wine festival kicks off in Paris on Friday May 24th at the Carreau du Temple in the third arrondissement. Don't miss out on the opportunity to sample fine vintages, perfect for the springtime, over this two day event. And for any oenophiles out there,wine festival kicks off in Paris on Friday May 24th at the Carreau du Temple in the third arrondissement. Don't miss out on the opportunity to sample fine vintages, perfect for the springtime, over this two day event.

Photo: AFP

Saturday May 25th

Saturday will see this year's Cannes film festival draw to a close and the announcement of the winner of the coveted Palme d'Or prize.

A zombie flick starring Iggy Pop to a tale of Chinese gangsters who decide to take over a city are among the films vying for the top prize this year. D-Day Festival (May 25th-June 16th), Normandy This year marks the 13th edition of the festival since 2007 when it was introduced to Normandy, to commemorate the anniversary of the Allied Landings in Normandy during World War Two. It marks an important part of France's history and the festival includes film screenings, historical walks, reenactments and theatrical performances, making this one of the best times to visit Normandy for history lovers. The 16th edition of the Forum International de la météo et du climat (International forum of weather and climate) will take place on Saturday in Paris on Saturday. The event brings together a host of climate experts, as well as 10,000 visitors to explore climate issues. Sunday May 26th

European elections. French voters will head to the polls to vote in the

Macron has good reason to be concerned about the results as he is counting on them to reboot his presidency. However opinion polls for his La République en Marche (LREM) party and allies recently took a turn for the worse.

Although tickets may be hard to get hold of for the annual tournament, it is a huge deal in Paris so you will be able to watch the matches live at numerous bars and screens across the city. And don't forget to brush up on the rules of tennis, because it is all anyone in France will be talking about for two weeks.