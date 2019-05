The Gare du Nord is the busiest train station in Europe, with some 700,000 passengers passing through daily.

It has often been criticized as being over-crowded, confusing and dangerous, most famously by John Lewis managing director Andy Street, who provoked the ire of French officials by calling it "the squalor pit of Europe" in 2014

What’s more, the Gare du Nord is oftentimes the initial glimpse of Paris visitors arriving from the north have, giving a grim first impression of an otherwise beautiful city.

A projection of how the Gare du Nord will look from its main Rue de Dunkerque entrance. Photo: Semop gare du nord/Denis Valode architecture/atelier d’architecture SNCF

Since a major renovation project was announced in 2015, several projections have been released and local residents have been consulted with the aim of creating a station in harmony with the 10th arrondissement where it is located.

A projection of what the renovated Gare du Nord should look like from the air to the south Photo: Semop gare du nord/Denis Valode architecture/atelier d’architecture SNCF

The €600 million construction project is slated to begin towards the end of 2019/beginning of 2020 and to be completed in time for the Paris Olympics in 2024, according to Le Parisien

Aerial view from the north showing the planned rooftop terrace. Photo: Semop gare du nord/Denis Valode architecture/atelier d’architecture SNCF

The renovated Gare du Nord will be significantly expanded , increasing commercial areas from 10,000 square meters to 45,000 square meters and adding 4,000 square meters of green space. The project is intended to improve the flow of traffic and offer more services to local residents as well as commuters, including a post office, a library, co-working spaces, and a rooftop terrace.

A 1 km track, to be operated by a private gym, will run along the rooftop. Photo: Semop gare du nord/Denis Valode architecture/atelier d’architecture SNCF

The SEMOP (société d'économie mixte à opération unique) has indicated that they plan to file for a construction permit in the coming days.

A projected cross-section of the new east wing of the Gare du Nord. Photo: Semop gare du nord/Denis Valode architecture/atelier d’architecture SNCF

Trains will continue to arrive in the historic west wing of the station. Photo: Semop gare du nord/Denis Valode architecture/atelier d’architecture SNCF

Departing passengers will enter the east wing, while arriving passengers will exit on the west. Photo: Semop gare du nord/Denis Valode architecture/atelier d’architecture SNCF

The bus station, on the eastern facade. Photo: Semop gare du nord/Denis Valode architecture/atelier d’architecture SNCF