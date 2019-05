The baguette is an unofficial symbol of France. (Although it should be an official one, no?) Think of your stereotypical and clichéd beret-wearing French person in a striped shirt, and you’ll certainly picture them holding a baguette.

You can’t walk down the street in France without spotting a boulangerie and at least one French person with a fresh baguette stuck under their arm.

The baguette is so important to the French way of life that there are competitions dedicated to finding the perfect baguette and even a “Bread Observatory” that keeps track of French bread consumption and encourages people to stop by the bakery every day.

Most foreigners love the idea of eating delicious fresh baguettes every day, even twice a day, but there are things the French do with them that we really don’t get.

Here’s a roundup of the weird things you’ll see a French person do with a baguette.

Dip it in their tea or coffee

Photo: Chloé Farand

If you ever eat breakfast in a French person’s home, you’re sure to have seen them slathering a hunk of baguette with butter and jam and then dipping that whole mess directly into their tea or coffee. This usually prompts a look of dismay from non-Frenchies at the clumps of sugary fruit and crumbs left behind in their coffee.

Never put it on a plate

At your first French dinner party you were probably bewildered by the fact that French people never set the bread on their plate, but rather right next to it on the table. If you put a piece of baguette on your plate you will be committing a serious breach of baguettiquette and a major dough pas.

Clean their plates with it

Many French households will do without a dishwasher or even washing up liquid because they use baguettes to clean the plates. At the end of the meal they will rip off bits of bread to mop up any remainder of their meal, to the point where there's no trace of it left. (Note: avoid this in formal settings unless you want to look like an uneducated savage.)

Carry it under their armpit

Given the baguette’s rather unwieldy shape, it can be tricky to transport. But is the best way really to carry it under a sweaty armpit? Especially after a day in the office? We respectfully suggest this more hygienic alternative: the baguette bag.

Photo: CYAN

Put lumps of chocolate in it

For most foreigners chocolate and bread just don't go together unless Nutella is involved, but the French take it to a new level.

You can spot people, not just kids but fully-grown highly educated adults, sticking squares of Lindt or Milka chocolate into their baguette, creating a makeshift baguette au chocolate.

Nibble the end of it on the street

Photo: Todd Mecklem/Flickr

The French are typically scandalized by the idea of eating while walking, but for their beloved baguette, they make an exception. It’s apparently impossible for them to resist gnawing on the end of that warm, fresh baguette on the way home.

Eat it with absolutely everything

Would you like some bread with your bread? In France, the answer is always oui. Even if you order a bread-based dish like a croque monsieur, you’ll get a little basket of sliced baguette to accompany it. Having said that of course, we'd rather this situation, than France ditching one of its most admirable dining traditions.

Sell them in vending machines

Photo: davitydave/Flickr

For those emergency situations when you’ve lost your mind completely and forgotten to stop by the bakery before it closes. The baguettes are slightly undercooked before being put in the machine, then the machine finishes them off and pops them out them crisp and warm. Genius or sacrilege?

Eat it with cheese

Isn’t it common knowledge that cheese is meant to be eaten with crackers? Well okay, maybe the French can have this one. There really is nothing better than some creamy camembert paired with a perfect crunchy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside baguette. Best keep your crackers to yourself if you don't want to commit another almighty dough pas.

Make the world’s longest one

Photo: Nutella

Leave it to the French to break the Guinness World Record for longest baguette, at a whopping 120 meters. Actually, they had some help from the Italians too. And of course the massive baguette was promptly smothered in Nutella.

So have we missed something? What’s the weirdest thing you’ve seen a French person do with their baguette? Use it as a back scrubber?

By Katie Warren