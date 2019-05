We'd love to share you best photos from around France.

The ideal photos we would like to share with readers are the ones that tell the story of the country or sum up what life is like here. We'll share those photos on Twitter and Facebook or include them in articles and slide shows.

It could be an example of classic Parisian parking...

Or French farmers protesting by emptying wine on the roads around Bordeaux...

Or it could be people queuing up to get a baguette from a vending machine on the island of Noirmoutier...

In other words photos that could ONLY be taken in France.

Or it could just be a pic of snowy Paris or Nice on the French Riviera.

You can send you pics to news.france@thelocal.com or tweet them to us @TheLocalFrance