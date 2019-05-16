Post information or adverts on The Local France's Noticeboard

France's news in English

16 May 2019
10:36 CEST+02:00
Photo: Depositphotos
You can post an advert or appeal for help or information on The Local France's Noticeboard. Follow the instructions below.

The Local France has a Noticeboard where readers can post a notice to others from anything from a request to find a cat-sitter to help in hunting for accommodation.

Whether you want to buy, sell, hire, announce, or promote something, here's the place to do it - completely free of charge. Publish your small text-based ads for products, services, events, job openings or anything else.

To advertise you need to sign in or register. Then click on "Post a notice" below. We'll check your notice is legal and it'll usually be published the same day. It'll remain on The Local for 90 days before automatic deletion.

If you are interested in higher-profile advertising for greater impact, including banner ads and advertorial articles, please send us an enquiry via: sales@thelocal.com

CLICK HERE to visit the Noticeboard

 

 
