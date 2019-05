The Loi Blanquer (named after the Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer) has now reached the French Senate after being approved by the National Assembly, but it has been far from smooth sailing and has sparked anger from parents and strikes by teachers.

So what is the law and why is it so controversial?

The new measures will affect pupils from écoles maternelles (nursery schools) all the way through to écoles primaires (primary schools) and collèges (middle schools) (for pupils aged 10-11 to 14-15).

The main point of the changes - and the one that has really riled parents - is the plan to unite elementary, primary and middle schools under one administrative entity.

Loi #Blanquer, dite de "l'école de la confiance" ... un visuel tout simple pour comprendre ce qui va changer (source : snuipp)#GrèveReconductible#EducationNationale#ServicesPublics pic.twitter.com/WHyuDCtfCz — Fi, donc ! φ🐝🐝φ (@TashiLa15) 25 March 2019

Schools from nursery (ages three to six) all the way up to collège will become one single administrative entity, under the authority of the collège whose director will be responsible for all three establishments.

Unions and parents believe that by getting rid of nursery and primary school heads and bring the schools under the control of the college will ruin the close relationship parents had with the heads of primary schools.