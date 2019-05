The idea that farmers are burying their own undies might sound like a joke.

But a French Chamber of Agriculture has challenged farmers in the north eastern Marne department to do exactly that.

The reason behind this peculiar behaviour is to test to the quality of the soil on their farms.

The challenge entitled 'En terre ton slip' (Bury your underpants) is encouraging farmers to bury their cotton briefs in their fields between May 27th and June 2nd.

Then between August 19th and August 25th the farmers will dig up their underwear to check how much they have decomposed during that time.

The idea is that the more they have disintegrated the better because the healthier the soil the more worms, fungi and bacteria will be present to attack the briefs.

Somewhat surprisingly this isn't the first time farmers have taken to burying their boxers. In fact in 2018, 210 underpants were buried in the Var department in the French Riviera.

The idea originated with the Canadian Soil Conservation Council back in 2017 when they launched the campaign 'Soil Your Undies' in a bid to raise awareness about how pesticides and plowing have contributed to the deterioration of the soil.