Torrential rain on Friday and Saturday saw almost the entire monthly average of rainfall for May in just 24 hours.

According to French weather channel La Chaine Météo, between 8am on Friday and 8am on Saturday 43.8 mm of rain fell in Paris. The average rainfall for the whole of the month of May in the region is 57mm.

In total, since the beginning of the month, nearly 80mm of rain has fallen in Paris.

Combs-la-ville in the Seine-et-Marne department recorded an all-time high for May rainfall on Saturday, with 59.6mm recorded in 24 hours.

Thunder is expected at the weekend. Map: France Météo

Although the weather had brightened up on Monday and was set to stay sunny this week, weather forecasters are warning of heavy showers at the weekend with the likelihood of thunder and hail.