Monday May 13th

The official campaign for the European elections, set to take place on May 26th, kicks off on Monday.

This year, for the first time, France has adopted the 'whole country' system, instead of the eight constituencies that previously covered France. This means that instead of voting by constituency, voters in France vote nationally, and the parties with the largest numbers of votes get the most MEPs.

And this year's election promises to be interesting, with French President Emmanuel Macron feeling the pressure as opinion polls for his La République en Marche (LREM) party and allies have taken a turn for the worse.

READ MORE on the European elections:

Photo: AFP

On Monday, French MPs will examine the bill detailing the government's controversial plan to transform the country's public sector.

Public sector workers went on strike on Thursday to denounce the government's plan, which includes greater use of contract workers for some state services and a cut of 120,000 jobs out of 5.6 million by 2022.

Also, the 52nd congress of the hard left CGT union begins in Dijon on Monday and the 31st "Nuit des Molières" - an evening recognising excellence in French theatre - will take place at the Folies Bergère in Paris.

Tuesday May 14th

Senators will examine the government's plans for far-reaching reforms to France's school system (called 'Loi Blanquer' after France's education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer) which was voted through France's parliament in February.

The world famous Cannes film festival is set to open on Tuesday, with veteran directors Ken Loach and Terrence Malick heading the line-up of a gritty and highly political 72nd edition of the event.

Photo: AFP

Wednesday May 15th

Macron will receive Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at the Elysée on Wednesday.

The French president reiterated France's support for Libya's beleaguered Government of National Accord (GNA), after talks took place last week between the two leaders.

aimed at stopping social media being used to organise and promote terrorism. Macron will also meet with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the two leaders bring together global leaders at a Paris summit

Thursday May 16th

Vivatech - "the world’s rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation" - opens in Paris on Thursday. The fourth edition of- "the world’s rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation" - opens in Paris on Thursday.

Friday May 17th

Grand prix de France moto , May 17th, 18th, 19th, Le Mans Another big sporting event to put on your calendar. Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend upon the western French town of Le Mans for the motorcycling Grand Prix. Here's a preview to get you revved up. Photo: AFP

Saturday May 18th