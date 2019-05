The national pilots union the syndicat national des pilotes de ligne (SNPL) has lifted its notice for a national strike for next week.

The pilots had planned to walk out from Tuesday, May 14th to Sunday, May 19th, potentially disrupting hundreds of flights including those of Air France, in a row over representation.

READ ALSO Hundreds of flights cancelled as air traffic controllers go on strike

However French newspaper La Tribune reported on Thursday that the SNPL had lifted the strike notice that it had previously filed.

The dispute centred over a proposed new law, la loi d'orientation des mobilités.

It is understood that the union has recently received assurances from the French transport ministry that the law would not affect group bargaining on pay and conditions for pilots.

After receiving the assurances, the union confirmed that the strike notice was lifted.