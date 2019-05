The moment the bolt of lightning hit the iconic Paris monument was captured by photographer Bertrand Kulik (see below).

8 mai, impact de la libération#meteoparis#meteoville#keraunos#villedeparis#meteofrance#meteonordparisien#toureiffel#meteoville#mairiedeparis https://t.co/Ome4eEq761 — Kulik Bertrand (@ptrenard) May 8, 2019

Impact du 8 mai#toureiffel#keraunos#meteoville#meteonordparisiem#meteofrance#orage#mairiedeparis#parismaville#lightningstrike https://t.co/5s5JBVXw35 — Kulik Bertrand (@ptrenard) May 8, 2019

The Eiffel Tower is the highest point in Paris and is regularly hit by lightning, with the monument receiving around four to five strikes a year.

This isn't the first time such dramatic scenes have been witnessed in the French capital and elsewhere across France during the month of May.

Last year France's national weather agency Méteo France said that the country experienced the most lightning strikes making contact with the earth since the year 2000.

More storms are set to hit France on Thursday in the Hauts-de-France region in the north while rain will hit much of the rest of the country, according to Meteo France.

Meanwhile on Friday the storms will hit Occitanie right in the south of France as temperatures and conditions start to improve across most of the country.

From Monday next week, the weather will seem more pleasantly springlike, with sunshine predicted across most of France and the mercury set to rise from Wednesday.

French words to know:

Weather - la météo

Eiffel Tower - le Tour Eiffel

Lightning - la foudre

Storm - un orage