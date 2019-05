The anti-government protests have had a big impact on France, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron's reputation.

And the government and local authorities haven't missed an opportunity to pin a variety of the country's problems on them, in some cases more justifiably than others.

Here's a look at some of the problems that have been blamed on the 'yellow vests'.

Roadworks

If you live in Paris or have recently visited, you won't have failed to notice that there are roadworks as far as the eye can see all over the French capital

There are currently 6,079 construction sites in Paris, including for cycles lanes, squares, underground pipes and tramways.

And if anyone is to blame for the level of works going on in Paris, it's the 'yellow vests' - at least that's according to the town hall.

"It is clear that the mobilisation of yellow vests causes delays in construction and overlap of work that was not planned," deputy Paris mayor Emmanuel Grégoire told the French press.

Others said it was down to the extra work created by the protests.

Director of Roads and Travel Caroline Grandjean said: "The building sites must present as little danger as possible to the police. So every Friday, we remove the barricades. And on Monday morning, we have to reinstall everything, which slows us down."

Photo: AFP

France's declining GDP

State auditors have warned that the €10 billion package of measures for low earners announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to try end the "yellow vest" revolt has "weakened" France's finances.

"The outlook for the public finances in 2019 is particularly risky," said the Cour des Comptes, France's independent state audit office, calling on Macron's centrist government to take corrective measures.

Three weeks after protesters began occupying traffic roundabouts and staging mass rallies over spending power, a beleaguered Macron went on national television in mid-December to announce a package of wage increases and tax cuts for low earners and retirees.

The concessions threw the government's deficit reduction drive off course.

The gap between state spending and revenue forecast is once again set to overshoot the EU's limit of three percent of GDP this year, after being on target for the past two years.

Photo: AFP

Road deaths

Certain elements of the Gilets Jaunes rebellion have encouraged the destruction of France's speed cameras, which government statistics claimed could be linked to a increase in the number of road deaths.

Since supporters of the anti-government movement started destroying speed cameras, more than 100 extra people have died on French roads compared to last year.