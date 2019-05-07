Come and meet The Local France for an apéro and a chat

We are hosting an event in Paris for members of The Local France to give you the chance to meet other Anglophones and chat to The Local's team.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 16th in Paris' beautiful 19th arrondissement from 6.30pm to 9pm.

We'd love to see as many members there as possible for a glass of wine and a chat.

We'll take the opportunity to tell you a bit more about us and what we do, but we also want to hear from our members - what you like about The Local, what we could do better and what the big issues that matter to you are.

Entry is free and - of course - includes a glass of wine to celebrate the best of French produce.

For those of you who are not members of The Local France but would like to join in the fun, you can sign up for membership here.