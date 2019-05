The embassy has launched a survey asking British people to share details of their residency status and success, or otherwise, in obtaining a carte de séjour (residency card) and also a French driving licence.

British Ambassador Ed Llewellyn said: "We want to make sure we have the best possible understanding of the British community living in France so that we can continue to share concerns with the French authorities, and also to target our information updates and map our future outreach meetings."

The survey can be found here.

The situation regarding cartes de séjour for British people living in France remains unclear, with some préfectures granting residency cards, but others refusing on the grounds that they will have to process the paperwork again after Brexit so there is no point.

In areas where lots of British people live, local authorities have also reported being swamped by the sheer number of applications they have received.

When The Local asked the British Embassy if it could clarify what people living in France should do, we were told it was "an individual decision".

An embassy spokesman said: "Before the UK leaves the EU, you can still apply for a European carte de séjour at your local préfecture under the current system, although it is not compulsory.

"However, if you have not yet had your appointment by the day the UK leaves the EU, you may be asked to begin the application process again. It is an individual decision as to whether you choose to apply now or wait for the new system to be put in place."

Whatever people do now about a carte de séjour, they are strongly advised to make sure they meet the criteria for legal residency under the current system. Find out more here.