France's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Assault charges after Paris butcher doused in red liquid

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
7 May 2019
08:03 CEST+02:00
veganliving in paris

Share this article

Assault charges after Paris butcher doused in red liquid
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
7 May 2019
08:03 CEST+02:00
Two people are facing assault charges after dousing a butcher and his stand with red liquid at a market in Paris over the weekend, prosecutors said.

The butcher, who specialises in organically-raised meat, was at his stall in the covered Saint-Quentin market in the north of the capital when it was targeted on Saturday.

"I was preparing a client's order. I felt liquid hit me, I touched my head and the liquid was quite red," the butcher told BFM television.

READ ALSO

"I looked up and there were 15 or 20 people in front of the stand with the slogans 'Freedom and defence for animals'," he said.

The two suspects were to be brought before a judge to face potential charges later on Monday.

A series of French butcher shops have been vandalised in recent months by "anti-speciesism" activists, who say eating meat is an immoral violation of the rights of other species.

Last month a court in northern France handed jail terms to two vegan activists for a string of attacks on butchers, shops and restaurants selling meat.

 
veganliving in paris
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about voting in the crucial European elections
  2. France to ban e-scooters from pavements this September
  3. French police watchdog to investigate 'truncheon rape' video
  4. Six Paris firemen to be charged over alleged gang rape of Norwegian student
  5. 'I actually voted for Brexit': Channel Tunnel breakthrough miner

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

‘If you have an accident, no-one is coming for you’

Your profession may take you to risky destinations but it’s your job to make sure you’re protected.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about voting in the crucial European elections
  2. France to ban e-scooters from pavements this September
  3. French police watchdog to investigate 'truncheon rape' video
  4. Six Paris firemen to be charged over alleged gang rape of Norwegian student
  5. 'I actually voted for Brexit': Channel Tunnel breakthrough miner

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

26/04
Looking for someone to adopt my beautiful cat
25/04
Looking for Isabelle Armand
24/04
Monthly rental
24/04
French Lessons in Paris
08/04
Supplemental Health Insurance
25/03
tax settlements 2019
View all notices
Post a new notice