Assault charges after Paris butcher doused in red liquid

<p>The butcher, who specialises in organically-raised meat, was at his stall in the covered Saint-Quentin market in the north of the capital when it was targeted on Saturday.</p><p>"I was preparing a client's order. I felt liquid hit me, I touched my head and the liquid was quite red," the butcher told BFM television.</p><p>"I looked up and there were 15 or 20 people in front of the stand with the slogans 'Freedom and defence for animals'," he said.</p><p>The two suspects were to be brought before a judge to face potential charges later on Monday.</p><p>A series of French butcher shops have been vandalised in recent months by "anti-speciesism" activists, who say eating meat is an immoral violation of the rights of other species.</p><p>Last month a court in northern France handed jail terms to two vegan activists for a string of attacks on butchers, shops and restaurants selling meat.</p>