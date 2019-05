That was the price that the cluster of strange-looking white houses designed in the 1960s by Swiss architect Pascal Hausermann went for at auction last weekend in Epinal, the main town in the eastern Vosges reign where the buildings are located.

But under French law other bidders have ten days to come forward with a higher offer before the sale is confirmed.

The interiors are entirely free of sharp angles. Photo: AFP

Hausermann built the structures as a country hotel near Raon-l'Etape in 1966, using a then new technique of pouring concrete to create "bubbles."

The eleven buildings with circular windows and interiors that are entirely free of sharp angles gradually fell into disrepair as they changed ownership over the years.

But they were revamped in 2003 by a new owner who changed the complex into a private residence before later selling it again, after which it returned to its function as a hotel.

The complex began life as a hotel. Photo: AFP

But that venture didn’t work out either and its current owners decided to part with the building that was officially classed as a French national monument in 2015, which led to last Saturday’s auction in Epinal.

Joël Morel, one of the owners, said that the current highest bid of €120,000 would not even cover the bank loans he and fellow owners took out to finance their investment.

“We’re hoping that there will be a better outcome at the end of the ten days,” he told France Info.