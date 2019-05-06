What you need to know about voting in the crucial European elections
6 May 2019
14:52 CEST+02:00
14:52 CEST+02:00
In a surprising development, the UK will now be taking part in European elections. Photo vepar5/Depositphotos
6 May 2019
14:52 CEST+02:00
And yet I campaigned for Brexit. Why? Because the EU-concept is fundamentally flawed, and always has been.
The blueprint for what is now the EU was drawn by two Frenchmen, Robert Schuman and Jean Monnet. Having seen that Germany, principal beneficiary of the Marshall Plan, was set to regain its position as the economic powerhouse of Europe, decided that the best way to counter this development was to create a Common Market, starting with coal and steel. This might enable France to exercise joint hegemony with Germany over the rest of Europe.
German Chancellor Adenauer put a stop to that idea and drove Germany to the pre-eminent economic position it enjoys to this day.
Those who took on the task of transforming the ECSC into the EEC, then the EU, failed to understand that a supra-national structure in Europe had to be underpinned by harmonization of taxation and social security. Nor did they address the issue, at the heart of Brexit, of how much sovereignty individual nations could, or should, surrender to a supra-national governance.
Brusselization, to use the term coined by the German journalist Jochen Bittner, allows Great Britain to be largely governed by unelected EU commissioners (not that Britain’s own elected representatives in the Commons are doing a particularly good job). This is unacceptable.
Of course, the current situation is entirely the fault of David Cameron. Yes, it would have been better for Britain to remain in the EU and reform it from within. Yes, he would have done better to approach Chancellor Merkel with his shopping list for Britain before she became distracted by a migrant crisis of her own making. But, not only did he decide to put British membership of the EU to a referendum (fair enough), but he reduced the question to a simple Yes or No without making a British withdrawal conditional on any form of agreement with the EU. Had he qualified the Leave vote in some way, the referendum result would probably have been a small majority for Remain, as Cameron expected.
There is no need to be put off by the prophets of doom. There are 167 countries in the world which are NOT members of the EU. After Brexit there will be 168.
I currently live in Florida. But the US is fast becoming a banana republic, so I am thinking of returning to France (which is also a banana republic but the only one in which you can get a decent steak tartare/frites), because France is the source of most of my pension income.
Yes, Brexit will cause me some personal inconvenience. But it the right solution for Britain.