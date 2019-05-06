What you need to know about voting in the crucial European elections

Can I still vote in the UK even if I live abroad?

Yes, provided you have been out of the country for less than 15 years you are entitled to a vote. However, if you do not already have an up-to-date voter registration you need to be quick.

The deadline for voter registration for EU elections is Tuesday, May 7th if you decide to vote in the UK. You will need to register for either a postal vote or a proxy vote (where you get someone who lives in the UK, either a family member or a friend) to cast a vote on your behalf. You will need to register for either option on the British government site here. Registration should be done directly through this site or with your local council in the UK, as third party sites do not always take the correct information so your registration may not be completed in time.

Where do I vote, in the UK as a UK citizen or in the country where I live?

Basically it's your choice. EU nationals living in another country can choose whether to cast their vote in their original homeland or their adopted home. However the deadlines to register for a vote in other EU countries have already passed, so you can only vote in the country where you live if you are already on the electoral roll there.

What you cannot do is vote twice. In the words of Bucks Fizz, it's time for making your mind up.

Polling day varies from country to country

When are the European elections?

The elections take place between Thursday May 23rd and Sunday May 26th, depending on what country you are in.

For example in the Netherlands and the UK, voting will take place on May 23rd while in France polls will open on Sunday 26th.The results won't be announced until polls close in the last countries to vote.

These European elections were not supposed to involve the UK given that they were due to leave the EU on March 29th and then again on April 12th.

However the latest Brexit delay means that the UK will likely still be a member come May 23rd - unless PM Theresa May can get parliament to back her deal in the next three weeks, in which case the UK can leave.

Why would I want to vote in the UK?

Do you want to register your anger against Brexit? Then read on.

Generally, European elections in the UK have had an extremely low turnout - just 35 percent of people voted in the 2014 European elections - but this time it could be different. Europe is the issue that has convulsed the entire country for the past three years, polarising opinion among voters.

This is likely to lead to a higher turnout, and polls have also indicated that voters could use the European elections to punish the Conservative party for the ongoing Brexit mess. An opinion poll conducted by Hanbury-Strategy for the pro-Europe thinktank Open Europe and published on Wednesday found that Theresa May’s party would take only 23 percent of the vote compared to 38 percent for the Labour party.

Paradoxically, the anti-Europe party UKIP has previously done well at European elections and the party returned 24 MEPs to the European parliament in 2014. This time former UKIP leader and current MEP Nigel Farage has created a new 'Brexit' party, which polled at 10 percent, while UKIP was predicted to take eight percent of the vote.

On the other hand the pro-Remain party Change UK - recently formed from disaffected Tory and Labour MPs and lead by Heidi Allen - has registered as a political party and is inviting applications for candidiates to stand in the European elections. Similarly, the Scottish National Party (SNP), also standing for election, wishes to reverse the Brexit process entirely.

While voters still seem a long way from being given the chance to vote in a second referendum, the European Elections are increasingly being seen as a way voters can at least punish those individuals and parties who backed Brexit and show their desire to remain part of Europe.