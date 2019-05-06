Icy storms blast France leaving one woman dead and 30 suffering from hypothermia

Temperatures across Europe plunged over the weekend with ice, snow and strong winds hitting France.

At the Tekvinal music festival in the Creuse region near Limoges, snow fell and at least 30 people were treated for hypothermia.

Emergency services handed out 500 survival blankets and two people were hospitalised, reported French newspaper Le Parisien.

Meanwhile a German tourist was swept to her death as she walked along a beach in southern Corsica on Sunday as high waves battered the French Mediterranean island, officials said.

The woman, who was in her sixties, "was swept away by the waves as she was walking along the beach at Porto," the emergency services said.

The incident occurred as southeastern France was battered by unseasonably high winds of up to 138 kilometres per hour, the Meteo France weather service said.

In the southeastern Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region, high winds left nearly 2,000 homes without power.

Three French mountaineers were rescued from Monte Rosa in the Alps at around 4,000 metres altitude as temperatures fell as low as -15 degrees Celsius, Italian media reported.