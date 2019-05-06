Icy storms blast France leaving one woman dead and 30 suffering from hypothermia

<p>Temperatures across Europe plunged over the weekend with ice, snow and strong winds hitting France.</p><p>At the Tekvinal music festival in the Creuse region near Limoges, snow fell and at least 30 people were treated for hypothermia.</p><p>Emergency services handed out 500 survival blankets and two people were hospitalised, <a href="http://m.leparisien.fr/societe/teknival-sous-la-neige-au-moins-30-personnes-en-hypothermie-05-05-2019-8066271.php#xtor=AD-1481423553">reported French newspaper Le Parisien</a>.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Teknival sous la neige : au moins 30 personnes en hypothermie <a href="https://t.co/Yjann0fHo9">https://t.co/Yjann0fHo9</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rediff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rediff</a></p>— Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) <a href="https://twitter.com/le_Parisien/status/1125271772780216322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">6 May 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> Meanwhile a German tourist was swept to her death as she walked along a beach in southern Corsica on Sunday as high waves battered the French Mediterranean island, officials said. </p><p>The woman, who was in her sixties, "was swept away by the waves as she was walking along the beach at Porto," the emergency services said. </p><p>The incident occurred as southeastern France was battered by unseasonably high winds of up to 138 kilometres per hour, the Meteo France weather service said. </p><p>In the southeastern Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region, high winds left nearly 2,000 homes without power. </p><p>Three French mountaineers were rescued from Monte Rosa in the Alps at around 4,000 metres altitude as temperatures fell as low as -15 degrees Celsius, Italian media reported.</p>