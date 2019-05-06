French Word of the Day: pfff

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>pfff</i>?</strong></p><p>It might sound (and look) a bit silly but this word is a staple of French conversation. </p><p>Used in the right way, it will give your spoken French a bit of native attitude. </p><p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Pfff </i>often goes hand in hand with a facial expression that exudes boredom or dislike because it is used to convey contempt, disdain and scorn. </p><p>The French use it when somebody is saying something they consider to be stupid, ridiculous, pathetic so much so that they are at a loss for a real answer and are reduced to saying <i>pfff</i>. </p><p>There isn't an exact translation in English, but it could be compared to sighing loudly when someone is speaking and some might even make a similar noise to the French <i>pfff</i> to go with it. </p><p>Here's an example of this noise in use: <i>Pfff, elle n'avait rien d'exceptionnel cette femme.</i> - Pfff, there was nothing exceptional about that woman. </p><p>Or, <i>Pfff, c'est n'importe quoi</i> - 'Pfff, whatever'. </p><p>Remember that while it is very common, it is still colloquial and is certainly one to avoid using in front of your boss. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1556793985_WOTD0502.jpg" style="max-width: 500px; width: 100%;" /></p>