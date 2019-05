The Ministry of Economy and Finance in France has opened up the website which shows all parcels of land bought and sold in France, with price data going back to 2014.

Previously the site - similar to the UK's Land Registry - was only available to notaires.

An example of the information shown on the site. Map: le ministère de l’économie et des finances

The notaire is still the only person who can register changes of ownership on the site - which is why it is not possible to complete a French house or land purchase without a notaire - but now anyone can view the site.

It shows the parcels of land in every commune in France - apart from the départements of Bas-Rhin, Haut-Rhin and Moselle which have different property rules for historic reasons - and their boundaries.

For a property that has changed hands since January 1, 2014, readers can also view the price it sold for.

The website does not give any detail on the condition of the building sold, but will give house buyers an idea of the sort of prices they can expect to pay in their neighbourhood.

To look up properties in your local area, click here and search the interactive map by département, then commune.