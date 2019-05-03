Come and meet The Local France for an apéro and a chat

<p>We are hosting an event in Paris for members of The Local France to give you the chance to meet other Anglophones and chat to The Local's team.</p><p>The event will be held on Thursday, May 16th in Paris' beautiful 19th arrondissement from 6.30pm to 9pm.</p><p>We'd love to see as many members there as possible for a glass of wine and a chat. </p><div style="margin:0px auto;max-width:560px;background:#ffffff;"><table align="center" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="font-size:0px;width:100%;background:#ffffff;"><tbody><tr><td style="text-align:center;vertical-align:top;direction:ltr;font-size:0px;padding:10px 40px 15px;"><div class="mj-column-per-100 outlook-group-fix" style="vertical-align:top;display:inline-block;direction:ltr;font-size:13px;text-align:left;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" style="word-break:break-word;font-size:0px;padding:0px;"><a href="https://mailchi.mp/thelocal.fr/member-event" style="display:inline-block;text-decoration:none;text-transform:none;color:#000000;font-family:Graphik Web Regular, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:13px;font-weight:normal;line-height:50px;padding:0px;"> <span style="display:inline-block;background: #ed6c1f;border-radius: 5px;color:#ffffff;padding:0 40px;font-size: 15px;"> <t>Register Here</t> </span> </a> </td></tr></tbody></table></div></td></tr></tbody></table></div><p>We'll take the opportunity to tell you a bit more about us and what we do, but we also want to hear from our members - what you like about The Local, what we could do better and what the big issues that matter to you are.</p><p>Entry is free and - of course - includes a glass of wine to celebrate the best of French produce.</p><p>For those of you who are not members of The Local France but would like to join in the fun, you can <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/page/view/membership-offer" target="_blank">sign up for membership here</a>. </p>