On the sidelines of the Labour Day protests in the French capital shortly after 4pm dozens of protesters stormed into the hospital of La Pitié-Salpêtrière in the 13th arrondissement.

"When I arrived, the gate had been forced, the chain had given way, and dozens of people were entering the hospital compound," hospital director Marie-Anne Ruder told France Inter.

Among the "intruders", there were yellow vests and individuals with concealed faces, she said, adding that she called the police because of their "violent and threatening actions".

The police arrived after "ten minutes" and removed the intruders, Ruder said.

The director of Assistance Publique – Hopitaux de Paris (AP HP), the university hospital trust operating in the Paris area, Martin Hirsch told BFM TV that dozens of people "rushed up a staircase, crossing over a bridge to the surgical resuscitation unit", which cares for "particularly vulnerable patients".

@keskildit Bonjour, l'article a été mis à jour, c'est désormais une photo de la Pitié Salpétrière qui l'illustre https://t.co/XvJgNS8tEQ pic.twitter.com/eWt8GIYpX6 — franceinfo (@franceinfo) May 2, 2019

Hirsch added that in the video surveillance images there are "nurses, a junior doctor (...) who were holding the door with all the force they could, shouting: be careful, there are patients here!".

An investigation has been opened into the incident and about 30 people have been placed in custody, according to the Paris prosecutor's office.

Naturally the event has sparked a big reaction from France's politicians.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner described it as an "attack by dozens of ultra-leftist anti-capitalist 'Black Bloc' activists" while France's Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said it was "unspeakable to attack a hospital".

However it remains unclear whether the intrusion was an attack, whether the protesters were actually trying to escape the police or whether they were on the hunt for a riot police officer who had been hospitalised there after being wounded during the demonstrations.

"I do not know the reasons for this inexplicable intrusion," said the director of the university hospital trust, Hirsch. "I do not think it has anything to do with the hospitalisation of the CRS officer - I did not see them screaming for a particular wounded person.

"I do not know if it was a hospital invasion or if they were fleeing something.

Honte à ces ordures ! Intrusion à la Pitié-Salpêtrière: les soignants "ont protégé le service en tenant la porte de l'issue de secours" | via @BFMTV https://t.co/CRb4NRIt31 — Dany LOUBATIERES (@DANYLOUBATIERES) May 2, 2019

"There was no damage, thanks to the coolness of the team that held the door, and thanks to the police who intervened quickly," he added.

On the day itself there were several videos being shared on social media showing women, men, both with and without yellow vests, displaying no visible signs of aggression, taking refuge in the grounds of the hospital close to the entrance of a building to escape the tear gas used by the police.