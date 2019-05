The gorges of the Ardèche region - a national park in southern France very popular with hikers, campers and canoeists - has banned alcohol from the campsites and the river until September 30th.

"Hikers and boaters are prohibited from keeping alcoholic beverages for consumption in the bivouacs of Gaud and Gournier [the only areas where camping in the gorges is permitted] and on the river domain," said the order issued by the Préfect of the Ardèche.



The area is very popular for canoeing. Photo: AFP

The temporary order began on May 1st and runs until September 30th.

The ban is intended to "put an end to the many accidents caused by drunkenness", the préfecture told FranceInfo, which also specifies that regular checks will be carried out and that non-compliance with this order will be subject to sanctions.

Over previous summer seasons fighting, dangerous behaviour and drunken accidents have become a problem for police and park warders in the area.