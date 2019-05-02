French Expression of the Day: être chocolat

<p><strong>Why do I need to know what <i>être chocolat</i> means?</strong></p><p>It's one of those irritating expressions when you understand all the composite parts and yet you're none the wiser about what the expressions means when they're all put together. </p><p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p>The literal meaning is, of course, 'to be chocolate' but as that doesn't make much sense, it has a different meaning altogether. </p><div><i>Être chocolat</i> is a slang expression which actually means 'to be had', 'to be taken for a ride' or 'to be duped'. </div><div>So you might say, <i>Je croyais faire une affaire, mais je suis chocolat!</i> -- 'I thought I was doing a deal, but I was duped!'</div><div>Or, <i>Je croyais que mon chef me donnait un congé demain. Mais non. Je suis chocolat.</i> -- 'I thought my boss was giving me a day off tomorrow. But he isn’t. I got taken for a ride.'</div><div>The expression is not particularly commonplace but it's a good one to say every now and then if you'd like to show off your excellent knowledge of French expressions. </div><div><div><strong>Origins</strong></div></div><div>But how does 'being chocolate' equate with 'being duped'?</div><div>There are a few explanations about where the expression may have originated, with one of the most prominent linking it to the boxing ring. </div><div>Apparently when one of the boxers was knocked out, it would be a <i>choc</i> ('shock' in English) which was then extended to <i>être chocolat, </i>with<i> </i>the expression later evolving to mean 'being duped'. </div><div>Another suggestion is that it came from a 19th century comic book series. </div><div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1556793985_WOTD0502.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 387px;" /></strong></div></div>