Update 1pm: 165 people have been arrested during May 1st protests in Paris. Police have carried out a total of 9,016 security checks on protesters.

By 11am, Paris police had arrested 35 people. By midday, the number of arrests had gone up to 88, with more than 3,700 checks carried out by security forces in the capital.

The first clashes between riot police and protesters in Paris started at around 1pm, with numerous hooded and masked troublemakers spotted in the crowd.

Vavin Metro: Riot police walked back 20 meters from the protesters. Tear gas is hanging in the air. #1erMai #GiletJaunes pic.twitter.com/m0l3pfqETO — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) May 1, 2019

They are likely to belong to 'Black Bloc', an anarchist group which tends to bring violence and destruction to any protest it takes part in.

One of the two events planned for the French capital is dubbed "the ultimate act" , with the 'yellow vests' planning to take to the streets along with the 'Black Bloc'.

The biggest group of gilets jaunes has gathered around the Montparnasse district of Paris, soon to be joined by another crowd making their way there from Place d’Italie.

Un peu plus d’une centaine de gilets jaunes et gilets verts sont partis de la Place d’Italie à Paris pour rejoindre Montparnasse #1erMai2019 pic.twitter.com/UkYWrzcOAF — Matthieu Mondoloni (@M_Mondoloni) May 1, 2019

In the northern city of Lille, police have used tear gas against a group who according to reports were shouting "Macron, we're coming to get you".

#1erMai #Lille les forces de l'ordre dispersent la poignée de manifestants à coup de gaz lacrymogènes pic.twitter.com/bzJ66tEs7V — France Bleu Nord (@fbleunord) May 1, 2019

The Mariannes, the often bare-breasted protesters who dress up as the symbol of the French Republic, have also joined one of the May 1st marches in Lille.

Les Marianne Lilloises ont rejoint le cortège en silence #1erMai #Lille pic.twitter.com/OTEU45Jf1M — François Launay (@francoislaunay) May 1, 2019

France's far-right Front National (FN) party founder and former leader Jean-Marie Le Pen has also made a May 1st appearance, delivering a speech at the Place des Pyramides during a rally in honour of Jeanne d'Arc.

"Let's have the courage to be nationalists," he told the crowd, adding that there are "serious social and political dramas" to come because of "these migratory currents that gradually change our country."

In the southern city of Toulouse, a march made up more than a thousand of climate change protesters and “yellow vests” are making their way through the streets of la ville en rose. Local media hasn’t reported any trouble so far.

According to local Lyon media, there have some clashes between police and protesters during a mainly peaceful 4,000-strong march in the eastern city.

In Nantes in western France, another march made up of several thousand protesters has started without any violent incidents.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Tuesday said more than 7,400 police and security forces would be deployed in Paris for Wednesday's May Day marches in case of violence by protesters.

Las year the government was caught off guard by some 1,200 trouble-makers who ran amok in the capital, vandalising businesses and clashing with police. Only 109 of them were remanded in custody.

Around 210,000 protesters took part in protests across France in 2018 according to the CGT union figures, 143,500 according to the Ministry of the Interior.