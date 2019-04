Leading supermarket brand Auchan has announced that 21 of its stores are up for sale - and could face closure if they do not find a buyer.

The troubled retail chain has endured several years of financial woes and has recently restructured in an attempt to stem its loses.

The 21 stores that will be put up for sales are ones with "no realistic prospect of a return to profitability" the chain announced on Tuesday.

The company said the sale potentially affected 723 employees, and if no buyer could be found, a job protection plan would be put in place.

According to French newspaper Les Echos, the 21 sites to be offered for sale include the Villetaneuse hypermarket (Seine-Saint-Denis), which employs 188 people.

Other sites listed were the supermarkets of Faulquemont (Moselle), Tours (Indre-et-Loire), Esvres (Indre-et-Loire), Roanne (Loire), Marquette-lez-Lille (Nord), Arras (Pas-de-Calais), Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales), Mulhouse (Haut-Rhin), Rouen (Seine-Maritime), Albert (Somme), Athis-Mons (Essonne), Chevilly-Larue (Val-de-Marne) and Saint-Ouen-L'Aumone (Val-d'Oise).

In total, Auchan has 637 stores in France and employs 73,800 people.