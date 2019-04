Married and in love, Raphael and Olivia have been together for 10 years.

However, everything sweet turns sour after the high school sweethearts have a devastating argument, resulting in Raphael waking up to a parallel universe where Olivia is no longer his “one and only.”

READ ALSO



Two films on a similar theme, one British, one American

He has the opportunity to live out the single days he missed out on for so long, but the absence of Olivia makes him realise that he cannot live without her. Now he is met with the challenge of getting his wife, who is now a stranger, to fall in love with him for a second time.

Does this story sound familiar? If it does you’ve probably seen Channing Tatum follow the same objective in the The Vow or any other American romcom following the same guise.

However, this is not an American blockbuster, this is the story of the newly released French romcom Mon Inconnue (Love at Second Sight).