Finding a novel idea for a concept bar in Paris is tricky business.

There’s everything from a pirate ship (Le Comptoir Général) to a jungle (Alcazar) and even a submarine (UC-61), so what’s left to whet the appetite of trendsetters and partygoers in the French capital?

A trendy cocktail bar in an abandoned underground station, of course.

La station Croix-Rouge, once the first terminus of Paris’s Ligne 10, first opened in 1923 only to close in 1939 when France entered WWII.

It’s never been in operation since then, forgotten as life and modernity swept past, up above in the city’s 6th arrondissement where it’s located.

Croix-Rouge is in fact one of 20 abandoned metro stations in Paris but it’s the only one of them so far to be chosen to be revamped into a brand-new usable space thanks to a recently launched competition called Réinventer Paris 2.

Architecture group SME Architectes won the prize to reinvent Croix-Rouge into what they are saying is the first restaurant and cocktail bar in the world to be located in a subway station.

Judging by the video and images of the initial designs, access to Terminus (as the restaurant bar has been named) will be from street level as with any other regular metro station, but the interior design for this one will resemble something more suited to a James Bond film.

Down below the concept bar will be split in two, with each platform serving its purpose as a cocktail bar or restaurant.

The video also shows two fully functioning metro carriages/trains on the tracks, both of which have been revamped into moving restaurants.

Fancy stuff, to say the least. Unfortunately, anyone who’s blown away by the idea will have contain their excitement for a little longer, as Terminus is only set to open in 2021.

