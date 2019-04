Eurostar was reporting delays of around 20 minutes on trains heading from Paris Gare du Nord to London St Pancras.

A message on the Eurostar website stated that delays were because: "Paris Nord station is exceptionally busy today."

Paris' Gare du Nord station has been the scene of long queues over the last eight weeks as French customs officers have staged a work to rule protest.

When the industrial action first began on March 4, passengers were reporting queues for passport control of up to six hours, and Eurostar was forced to issue advice for passengers only to travel from Paris if absolutely necessary.

Since then, delays have improved, but French customs unions say that their action is ongoing and they will continue to stage sporadic protests.

The customs officials are trying to press demands for higher pay and demonstrate what will happen if greater controls are put in place once Britain leaves the European Union, currently planned for later this month.

Instead of going on strike - meaning they would not work at all - the customs officers have been carrying out work-to-rule industrial action which means that they only do what is required by the rules of their contract. This means that they precisely follow all safety or other regulations, which has means lots of checks and questions which has slowed down the flow of passengers through terminals at Eurostar, Eurotunnel and the ports in Calais.

The customs agents are demanding an increase in overnight pay, a danger allowance, and more staff and resources to help with greater controls that will be put in place once Britain breaks away from the European Union.

