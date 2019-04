If you like the idea of spending the whole summer in France, but like most of us, need to earn some money while you're doing it, there are some great opportunities for seasonal work.

From pulling pints, working with kids at a campsite to picking grapes in the great outdoors, there's pretty much something for everyone.

But whether you're starting a gap year, looking for adventure before heading back to university or on a career break, there are perks and pitfalls to look out for.

Wondering how to go about finding the right job? Read on for our top tips.

The basics If you're a citizen of an EU country, you are free to work in France for the summer - so for the Brits out there, it might be best to take advantage of this while you can. If not, you are by law required to get some form of work permit, though many summer visitors work off the books during their permitted 90-day maximum stay, designed for tourism - although this is illegal. France's minimum hourly wage, known as SMIC, is €10.03 as of 2019 and it applies to you just as much as to any French worker. If you're getting a temporary contract (CDD), anything over 35 hours a week is overtime, and you can't be forced to work more than 10-12 hours a day, depending on the industry. Some of your rights as a worker will be governed by the collective agreements (union rights) of your profession, so take the time to get informed, in case of any difficulties with employers. You might be entitled to universal health coverage, but this can depend on how long your contract is for.

Think about the kind of work you want

Do you want to work with a lot of people refer a job that allows you to meet people? The chance to speak foreign languages? To be in contact with adults or children? Outside or indoors?

Even if you're only looking for a job to tide you over through the summer, it's important to make sure that you'll get something out of it or at least enjoy it.

Start looking now

Don't delay, says French youth association, the CIDJ.

For jobs in the hospitality industry, campsites, or museums, you can start sending your applications now.

But don't despair if you leave it until the last minute, there are often jobs in places which find themselves understaffed at the last minute.