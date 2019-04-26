Act 24 and May 1st: What the 'yellow vests' have in store for France

Macron directly addressed one of the main complaints of the 'yellow vest' movement in his speech on Thursday, saying that he wanted tax cuts for people who work by significantly reducing income taxes.

But the main figures of the yellow vests movement have already spoken out against Macron's speech, with controversial figure of the movement Eric Drouet calling it "Blabla" in a video published online just seconds after the leader's press conference.

Similarly another prominent member of the anti-government movement Maxime Nicolle took to Facebook Live to call it the worst ever example of a politician "blowing smoke".

Nicolle told AFP that the president was "incapable of issuing a mea culpa", adding that "he has not listened to what has been said in the street for the past five months."

So, perhaps unsurprisingly, plans are afoot for more action in France, with demonstrations set to take place in Paris and Strasbourg during Act 24 on Saturday and an even bigger day of protests on Labour Day (May 1st), which is a public holiday for the French.

For the time being at least, the plans for Act 24 are more vague and there are fewer Facebook events than usual.

In Strasbourg the Gilets Jaunes are calling for an "international event", with organisers hoping that it will attract 'yellow vests' from Belgium and Germany.

So far, around 3,300 people have said they are interested in attending on the Facebook page dedicated to the event.

The plan is to protest from 1pm in the eastern French city however the demonstration has not been declared to the authorities, according to the Strasbourg police and protests have been banned in several locations across the city "given the risk of disturbance to public order."

Meanwhile the hard left CGT union has called for a protest in Paris in the wake of Macron's speech.

Despite few details being released of the Paris event, the Paris Préfecture de Police has ordered the closure of several Metro stations.

The RATP transport network announced that nine stations will be closed on Saturday from 8am, upon police orders.

They are Tuileries, Argentine, George V, Charles de Gaulle-Etoile, Concord, Franklin D Roosevelt, Champs-Elysées Clemenceau, Miromesnil and Assemblée Nationale.

If protests spread, other stations could be closed, find out live updates from RATP here

But while it looks like this Saturday could be a fairly quiet day for the 'yellow vests', Labour Day on May 1st is expected to be much more lively.

One of the two events planned for the French capital is dubbed "the ultimate act" (see below), with the 'yellow vests' planning to take to the streets along with the 'Black Bloc', an anarchist group which tends to bring violence and destruction to any protest it takes part in.

And there are fears that this could be the case on May 1st.

"We are appealing to all the revolutionaries in France and elsewhere, to all those who want this to change, to come and form a determined and combative march," write the organisers.

"Repression affects everyone, our response must be joint and united," the event description says, adding "War is declared!" However so far the exact details of the event have not been made public.