We've got good news for any sun worshippers out there.

The weather is set to be consistently hot and sunny over the upcoming Easter weekend, with France's national weather agency Meteo France predicting higher than average temperatures across the whole of the country.

The average temperature across the country will be a balmy 25C, including in the French capital.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to be sunny and hot everywhere, with just a few clouds over the Pyrenees and central regions in the east of the country.

READ ALSO:

The weather forecast for Saturday afternoon. Photo: Meteo France

However, like in summer, there may be a brief spell of rain or thunder in the second half of the afternoon in these areas and near the English Channel and Mediterranean there will be winds of between 50 and 70 km/h.

The mercury is set to be between 23C and 25C in the shade everywhere except by the Channel, where temperatures will be slightly lower.