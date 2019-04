This might make for painful reading for any wine lovers out there.

A total of 60 firefighters were sent out to try and stop the warehouse blaze in Carbon-Blanc in the suburbs of Bordeaux.

But despite staying for hours to make sure the fire did not break out again, a significant part of the wine stock of producer Sovex Grands Châteaux was destroyed.

According to France 3 Nouvelle-Aquitaine, two million bottles of wine, as well as spirits, went up in flames or else were made unfit for sale as a result of the blaze.

According to early results from the investigation, the fire seems to have started in the false ceiling which then collapsed on pallets and crates of alcohol.

Sovex Grands Châteaux is currently trying to assess the damage with their insurers.

Photo: AFP