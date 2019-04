The campaign, run on the Snapchat messaging platform, ended on Sunday, when viewers watched a man wearing a clown mask reveal the lucky number that won the holder a games console.

Prosecutors say this is not the first time drug dealers in Grenoble have used online marketing to develop their business.

They have used it to recruit look-outs and to sell packets of drugs.

"These commercial practices can certainly be considered amusing, but the effect is to trivialise the dealing," said Grenoble's chief prosecutor Eric Vaillant.