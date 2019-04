Paris' iconic Notre-Dame cathedral was severely damaged after being engulfed in flames on Monday night.

The fire broke out at around 7pm local time and quickly spread through the wooden roof.

Soon smoke could be seen billowing out of the roof of the building in central Paris.

The French Ministry of the Interior also tweeted drone footage of the firefighting effort.

Around 400 firefighters were quickly at the scene battling the raging inferno that had taken hold of the building.

As the wooden roof was totally engulfed, the cathedral's gothic spire teetered and then finally toppled, to cries of shock and horror from onlookers.

As the night wore on, hundreds of both tourists and locals travelled to the site to witness the terrible spectacle for themselves.

Soon the smoke and flames leaping into the air could be seen from across Paris.

As darkness fell firefighters continued to battle the flames.

The fire was finally declared extinguished at around 4am.

Pictures later released of the inside of the building showed a gutted and charred interior, but with a miraculously intact cross.

As dawn broke, firefighters were still damping down but the fire was finally declared extinguished.

Now begins the enormous task of sifting through the ruins, ascertaining the cause and then beginning to rebuild the 850-year-old landmark.