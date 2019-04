On Tuesday junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told the press that "some weaknesses" had been identified in the structure of Notre-Dame a day after the cathedral was ravaged by a colossal fire.

"Overall the structure is holding up well, but some weaknesses have been identified particularly in the vault and the gable of the northern transept, which have to be secured," Nunez told reporters at the scene, adding that five neighbouring buildings had been evacuated.

The analysis was made by a group of experts, including the police and architects, who had been brought in to study the damage caused by the fire.

The tweet below takes a look at Notre-Dame before and during the fire.

Here's a look at what we know about the damage so far.

The spire

The collapse of Notre-Dame's famous spire shocked many during the fire.

The flames spread until they completely engulfed the roof and then, slowly, the building's iconic spire toppled and collapsed.

The central lead-clad wooden spire, which rose 93 metres (300 feet) above the cathedral roof and weighed 250 tonnes, was in need of costly restoration because the lead, meant to protect the spire from the elements, was wearing thin.

It now needs to be rebuilt completely.

Roof

The roof completely collapsed during the fire, with charred debris from the collapsed roof found scattered on the ground on Tuesday morning.

Vault

On Tuesday morning France's minister of culture Franck Riester said three parts of the stone vault, pictured below, had collapsed.

The beautiful vaulting stonework forms the 'ceiling' of one of the main parts of the cathedral, and authorities are now worried about the intact pieces - given that there were huge amounts of water-filled charred wood from the collapsed roof laying on top of it.

"It's all very fragile," said Riester.

