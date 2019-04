Christelle Doyhambehere, a 34-year-old nursing assistant and mother of two from the city of Pau in south west France completed the Paris marathon in a staggering 6 hours, 4 minutes, and 7 seconds - all in a pair of three inch heels.

That’s an hour and 23 minutes faster than the previous world record of 7:27:53, set by the American Irene Sewell at the Chattanooga, Tennessee marathon in October 2017.

And no doubt her knees are still feeling the effect of her impressive achievement.

The unusual idea struck the 34-year-old about a year ago, during a rainy day trip to the movies.

When she and her partner, with whom she had just signed up for the Paris marathon, left the theatre, she ran to the car, in spite of the high heels she wears regularly. “Why don’t you run the marathon in those shoes?” joked her partner.

After reading about Irene Sewell’s record, she began training five to six times a week, half the time in trainers and half the time in heels. She conducted her high-heeled session at night, wearing a headlamp, for fear of "finding pictures of herself on social media".