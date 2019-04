The embassy has announced that it will be holding the meeting on Monday, April 29th.

It describes the meeting as being 'to update citizens on Brexit and answer questions'.

READ ALSO

So you're living in France, but are you legally resident?

Carte de sejour: What can I do if I am refused permission to remain in France?

How Britons in France should make the most of the Brexit delay

The meeting will begin with a brief introduction and then the floor will be open for questions.

More details on the meeting, which runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in an as-yet-undisclosed Paris location, can be found here.

There is no set agenda, but questions are likely to include the issue of whether British people can begin applying again for cartes de sejour and the issue of income levels to make people legally resident in France.